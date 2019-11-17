Free Thanksgiving meal at St. James AME Church

For most people, Thanksgiving revolves around family and food, but one local Erie woman is extending her love to everyone.

James Wright, community member says, “It lets people know that there’s somebody out here that cares about me and hopefully experiences a day and a moment like this that they’ll leave and be encouraged.”

Natasha Pacley, Owner of A Taste of Love Catering cooked hundreds of meals at St. James AME Church.

For the past four years, she’s been preparing Thanksgiving dinners to those who are less fortunate during the holidays.

“When I cook and I see different people, some can have a meal, not everybody can sit at a table and have a community dinner where family can come in and have dinner and eat with other people,” Pacley said.

With an outpouring of donations from people, Pacley is able to cook 22 turkeys along with pounds of mashed potatoes.

Volunteers dedicated their Sunday to cooking and serving for people in need.

It’s about extending your thanks to those around you.

“Some people are less fortunate. I love food and I love people, and this is my way of giving back,” Pacley added.



Pacley is expected to feed more than 600 people.