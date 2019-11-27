Free Thanksgiving meal held at Abundant Life Ministries

One local church is extending its thanks to everyone during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Parishioners at Abundant Life Ministries came together to give thanks and enjoy a home cooked meal.

The free meal was cooked by parishioners as a way to give back to one another.

The event also extends to those that are less fortunate during the Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 100 people were at the luncheon. Organizers say it took a couple of days to prepare for the event.

“We started prepping on Sunday. Monday we cooked. Tuesday we cooked. This is the result of all that. We are so happy and so blessed to be able to do this,” said Annabelle Nelson, Event Coordinator, Abundant Life Ministries.

There was also a Thanksgiving day service before the meal.

