Free Thanksgiving meals you can find around the city

During the Thanksgiving season, even more community organizations and restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving meals that will be free and open to the public.

Today, Sisters of St. Joseph will be hosting a dinner starting at 5 p.m. at 453 West 15th Street in Erie.

On Thursday, the downtown YMCA will be having a Thanksgiving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 31 West 10th Street.

Also on Thursday, the Park United Methodist Church in North East, located at 30 N Lake Street, will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.