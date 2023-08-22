Bus rides just got a lot more tech-savvy for Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) riders.

The EMTA announced free WiFi is now available on all EMTA Fixed Route buses.

Passengers can use their mobile devices to log onto “EMTA Bus” WiFi while they travel to their destination. This is due in part to the Fixed Route Intelligent Transit System (FRITS) project through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

“We are very pleased to provide this type of technology on our buses,” said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA CEO. “This will allow riders to better enjoy their ride, fully utilize our apps and make riding the ‘e’ a safe and enjoyable experience overall. We hope the addition of WiFi on our buses will encourage folks to start utilizing our services even more.”

Additionally, the project includes updated maintenance software, destination signs, automated stop callouts, new camera technology, passenger tracking and overall bus and passenger safety.