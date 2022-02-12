Freedom Convoy US to make stop in Erie

The Canadian flag is reflected in a wheel hub as anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, Canada, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Thousands of antivaccine protesters descended on Canada’s capital of Ottawa in frigid temperatures to protest vaccine mandates, masks and restrictions over the weekend and some remain, blocking traffic around Parliament Hill in what has been the biggest pandemic protest in the country to date. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Freedom Convoy US protest against COVID-19 vaccine requirements will be making a stop in Erie Pennsylvania on February 12th reportedly around 10 p.m.

The convoy will be making a stop at the Pilot Travel Center off of exit 27 near Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The Freedom Convoy is a series of ongoing protests and blockades in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine requirements for truckers to re-enter the country by land introduced by the government of Canada on January 15th, 2022.

After the convoy leaves Erie they will head to Buffalo, New York to the Peace Bridge to support Canadian truckers.

To learn more about this group and their mission, check out their Facebook page.