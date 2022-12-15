Warm front setting off some freezing mix in the region south of Erie and into the eastern mountains this morning. Looks like mainly rain for Erie itself. Freezing mix south of I-90 to Meadville through 8-9am. Farther east into Warren/Chautauqua counties, the mix could last into the afternoon, causing major ice problems. Add in wind gusts to 50 mph, and you get some difficult driving conditions this morning. Stay tuned to www.yourerie.com/weather and YE2go app for the latest advisories.