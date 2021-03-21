French Creek Curling Club hosts curling event at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Dozens of folks took the ice Saturday afternoon to enjoy a little curling.

The French Creek Curling Club hosted an event at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

Folks could learn the basics of curling as well as safety instructions, followed by some scrimmage play. This is the curling club’s first event in Erie.

Organizers say there are many benefits for curling at any age.

“You’re going to walk about two miles, you’re going to socialize a little bit, which we’re able to do social distanced. It gets you out of the house in the wintertime, it gets you moving and gets you active, and like I said, gives you some socializations.” said Adam Reese, President of French Creek Curling Club.

The next event is set for Sunday, March 21st from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.