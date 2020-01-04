Fresh Asian Market holds grand opening Saturday

If you’re looking for some new cuisine choices, Fresh Asian Market has you covered.

The Fresh Asian Market held its grand opening with an abundant amount of international foods for you to choose from. The mini market provides grocery offerings including seafood, meat, and fresh produce. There is also an abundant amount of different international supplies including noodles, rice and candies for you to try. The store is located at the 800 block of West 38th Street.

“This is for the customers, sometimes they have to drive all the way to the east side, we’re just trying to make it easy for the west side customers and they can come and pick up their stuff.” said Dal Chhetri, Owner of Fresh Asian Market.

The owner looks to bring a new ethnic store to Erie’s west side of town.