Fresh food farm stand promotes access to healthy options for Downtown Erie residents

A fresh food farm stand is promoting access to healthy options for Downtown Erie residents.

The Parade Street Fresh Food Stand is a pay what you can farm stand operated by two local female farmers.

The stand runs every Tuesday until the end of September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Co-founders of the stand run work with local farmers to help their businesses and provide healthy options for community members in a food desert.

One founder said that the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s very much welcome. We’re getting such a positive tremendous response from people. We have regular customers that come by and everybody’s here with a smile. So it’s really fulfilling,” said Stephanie Thauer, Co-Founder of Parade Street Fresh Food Farm Stand.

Thauer said that they would like to continue this initiative next year. She said that their wild field urban farm is another group working to address food deserts.

