Fresh Healthy Cafe to open second location in downtown Erie

A second Fresh Healthy Cafe will soon have a second Erie location. This one will be in Downtown Erie.

The projected opening date for the new location, located along State Street between 5th and 4th Streets is set for the beginning of August.

The current general manager of the franchise’s Millcreek Mall location will be taking over the new location. She says downtown offers a perfect location to expand their customer base.

“There’s so much growth and opportunity happening in downtown Erie and we would love to become a part of it and offer all of our variety of food to all the customers that are down here.” said Rebecca Mayhue.

Like many businesses, Fresh Healthy Cafe is struggling to find employees and is currently hiring for both locations.

