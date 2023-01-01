The start of 2023 means for many people the start of some New Year’s resolutions.

Often times, people set personal fitness goals for the year, and some got a head start on the first of the year out at Presque Isle State Park.

Runners and bikers are taking the term “new year, new me” to heart Sunday morning at Presque Isle, looking to kick off 2023 in a healthy way.

The state park was host to the “First Day Walk and Run,” where some brought on the new year with a two-mile walk and others completed a five-mile marathon.

Some runners even brought their pets who got to share some quality time with their owners.

Staying fit, active and healthy is typically a popular New Year’s resolution and the runners here agree.

“It’s a springboard for the year and hopefully it’s just, you know, staying fit is just being consistent day in and day out and just keeping at it and keeping that motivation. When you get a group of people like this down here today like at all of the runs, it just motivates you,” said one runner, Ginnie Sackett.

Sackett and her husband have been running for over 37 years, getting their dog Ruby involved in their lifestyle a year and a half ago.

Later Sunday afternoon was the 11th annual Frigid Frolic. Bikers took to the peninsula with a goal of getting out of the house.

“I’ve believed for a long time that when you come into new year’s, how you start the year is how you live the year,” said Event Organizer Eric Webber.

Webber said that in the 11 years of holding the Frigid Frolic, they’ve seen all kinds of different weather. He said that snowy conditions tend to be more fun, but warmer weather means more will attend, as some 50 or so bikers showed out on Sunday.

“It’s just something to do on a day when most people just sit at home on the couch. I have a lot of friends that have been riding with me, some of them have been here every year that I’ve been here. This is like I said my 11th year, that’s a lot of miles ridden on new year’s day,” Webber continued.

Runners and bikers were met with some decent weather today to help leave 2022 in the rearview mirror.