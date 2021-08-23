Freshmen from Mercyhurst University take on day of service for their new home community

Hundreds of freshmen at Mercyhurst University are starting their college careers with a day of service for their new home community.

After a brief rally on campus, the freshmen spread out to locations across the region to do public service projects.

It not only helps the freshmen get their careers off to a good start, it also helps people who start the day as strangers become classmates and friends.

“This is possibly the first time away from home for a lot of them and it’s just a really great way to start a new situation with a group of people. They’re having a bonding experience with to do something meaningful together,” said Heather Balas, Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst has about 700 new undergraduate students this year.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists