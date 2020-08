It may be early August, but it’s already the start of the new school year for the incoming freshmen at Gannon University.

Today is move in day for incoming freshmen where more than 600 students and their families are starting a new chapter in education.

This year is far different than years past as the university implements procedures to help keep the students and staff safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Face to face instruction is expected to return to the school on August 10th.