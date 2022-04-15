Friday marks the first night of Passover, the holiday beginning at sundown on Friday evening.

Each year, Passover is celebrated in the Jewish community to commemorate liberation.

Passover lasts for eight days, and those celebrating often spend time with family.

For 2022, an Erie community Passover Seder returned to one local synagogue located on Old Zuck Road. After a three year break, community members will gather at Temple Anshe Hesed at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Passover concludes on Saturday, April 23.