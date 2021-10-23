Friday morning rollover accident sends driver and passenger to hospital

On October 22nd at 7:44 a.m. calls came in for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

The accident took place at the 6000 block of Sterrettania Road and Millcreek Police were called to the scene.

The single car accident occurred when a 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway only to strike an embankment.

The vehicle rolled multiple times and a female passenger was ejected. The passenger was transported to UPMC Hamot to be treated for serious injuries.

The male driver sustained moderate injuries. This accident is still being investigated by police.

