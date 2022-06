Two people were injured following a Friday night ATV rollover accident.

Calls for the accident went out around 8 p.m. on June 3 in the 13000 block of Ridge Road.

According to reports from the scene, STAT MedEvac was called to the scene to fly one person to the hospital.

It was reported that one of the victims was not wearing a helmet during this accident.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries nor the cause of the accident.