A Friday night fire in Lake City damaged a house and sent one firefighter to the hospital with a knee injury.

Ten different fire departments were called to the ten thousand block of North Park Drive around 8 p.m.

The first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the house and fire was found inside.

According to Erie County 911, a second victim was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.