Friday Night Forecast, 2-21-20

Expect breezy and cold weather through this evening under a mainly clear sky. This weekend features the best weather in 2 months! A rare February dry stretch, as high pressure sprawls over the region. Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy at times again on Saturday. More sun expected into Sunday, too. Low pressure will begin to approach Sunday night and remain over the region through much of next week. Expect rain showers initially, but winter cold and snow return, as the low pressure strengthens by later next week.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 7:40 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78″ /Normal:
1.74″/ Year: 5.31″/Normal: 4.69″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:
14.0″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 79.8″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 6:02 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 55
Minutes

TONIGHT:

Breezy evening. Mainly clear and chilly.

Low: 20 Erie….10-20 Inland

Wind: W 10-25 becoming SW 5-15

SATURDAY:

Bright sunshine and turning breezy and a bit milder.

High: 43 Erie…38-43 Inland

Winds: SW 10-20

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: 27 Erie…22-27 Inland

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mainly sunny and turning milder.

High: 45-50.

