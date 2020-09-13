Friday night high speed chase lands one man behind bars

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase through the streets of Erie on Friday night.

According to police, this chase took place around 9 p.m. on Friday September 11th.

Police attempted to pull over a car on West 18th Street. The car however chose to speed off leading police on a chase.

This chase ended over on 18th and Holland where the man was then arrested.

The 31-year-old driver is now facing several charges including evading and alluding along with tampering with evidence.

The driver currently sits in the city jail awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar