Friday night high speed chase lands one man behind bars

One man is behind bars after leading police on a high speed chase through the streets of Erie on Friday night.

According to police, this chase took place around 9 p.m. on Friday September 11th.

Police attempted to pull over a car on West 18th Street. The car however chose to speed off leading police on a chase.

This chase ended over on 18th and Holland where the man was then arrested.

The 31-year-old driver is now facing several charges including evading and alluding along with tampering with evidence.

The driver currently sits in the city jail awaiting arraignment.