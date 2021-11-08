Friends and family bid farewell to long-time Erie Police Officer

The Erie Police Department is laying their fellow brother to rest.

Sgt. Gary Taccone was a 24-year veteran of the Erie Police Department. He died last Wednesday. He was 56.

Dozens of family and friends showed up Monday to say their farewells to the well-known 24-year Erie Police veteran.

Those who knew Taccone in the workforce say he’s a hero.

The Erie Chief of Police recalled a powerful moment in 2007 when Taccone was one of two Erie Police Officers who tried to rescue an Ohio officer from a car fire.

Taccone will be laid to rest at Saint Gregory Cemetery.

