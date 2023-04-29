A city cop who was loved by the community was honored with a tree planting ceremony Saturday.

The Erie Downtown Partnership dedicated a tree for Arbor Day in the memory of Jason Belton.

Belton was a bike police officer for the city who passed away in 2021. Generations of family and his closest friends gathered in Perry Square to plant a yellow wood tree.

The owner of Victoria Inn Bed and Breakfast remembers Jason as someone who took care of everyone in the downtown area.

“Somehow he was everywhere all the time, and we all feel honored and blessed to have shared time with him,” said Vicke Marz, owner of the Victoria Inn Bed and Breakfast. “I’m sure we’ll see him in heaven riding around on his bike.”

The City of Erie was also giving away trees for others who wanted to plant them in their own yards.