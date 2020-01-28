Friends and family gather to honor life of Alexander Cavanah

A vigil to remember the life of a young man whose life was taken too soon.

Friends and family of Alexander Cavanah honoring the murder victim near the site of the shooting that took his life, the Wendy’s in Washington Township. JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi reports live from the scene.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 22-year old Alexander Cavanah died from a gunshot wound to the trunk. His death stemming from an attempted robbery on Saturday, when 20-year old Markese Lampley allegedly entered the Wendy’s restaurant along Route 6N outside Edinboro and then opened fire, which killed Cavanah.,

Lampley was apprehended later that day along I-90 following a high-speed chase. Lampley has been charged with first and second degree murder. Hie is currently being held in the Erie County Jail without bail.

The doors will reopen tomorrow at the Wendy’s in Washington Township and Wendy’s will match the proceeds from the public and it will be given to the family.