Friends and family gather to honor the life of shooting victim

The Erie County Coroners office has ruled the death of 36-year-old Daniel Galvin a homicide.

The Erie County Coroner confirmed that Galvin died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the shooting on the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue Sunday evening.

Two people were brought in for questioning with one of them being Galvin’s mother.

Following the investigation, 61-year-old Joseph Digello was charged with criminal homicide along with other related charges.

Police say Digello was Galvin’s mother’s longtime boyfriend. Digello is currently in the Erie County Jail.

A fiance, a friend, a brother and a father is how those close to Daniel Galvin described him.

“I just believe in my heart I know he was walking out and coming home to his family. I don’t believe he ever saw any of this coming. It hadn’t even been five minutes between me talking to him and him saying he’s coming home, to me getting this call and not knowing what was going on,” said Santina Bonaminio, Fiance of the victim.

Galvin was described as a family man who loved his children.

“He’s not just my rock, he’s their world. He does everything for them between being there for every single appointment, to teaching them anything athletic sports related they’ve ever known. He played Fortnite with them, we would sit there and color with them,” said Bonaminio.

Childhood friends of Galvin even noted that his children resemble who he was in different ways.

“It was one of the most beautiful things to see him with his kids. Just what he did and installed in them and they look like him and their mannerisms copy him and everything he does. It’s truly devastating that we aren’t going to be able to have that anymore,” said John Hall, friend of victim.

Dan would have turned 37 on Wednesday, so his family and friends are coming together to celebrate his life in a different way.

“We are going to light up the park with lanyards and balloons around 7:30 for his birthday, hopefully to help give the kids some acceptance of this. We just want to light up the sky like he did our lives and that’s what is most important to us right now,” said Bonaminio.

Those close to Galvin hold on to the memories of who they say he was will continue to live on.

“A dad, a son, a friend, a brother and even though he’s gone he will never be forgotten. Everybody that Dan knew and that knew Dan will always remember him and have a place in their heart for him,” said Justin Miles, friend of victim.

A gofundme page has been set up for Galvin. The memorial will be held tomorrow March 11th at 7:30 p.m. at the park located on West 13th and Lincoln.