Friends and family gather to remember life of an Erie resident killed in San Diego

Family and friends gathered together to mourn the loss of 20-year old Ismail Abouabid. The former Erie resident was found shot behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in the suburbs of San Diego.

A somber tone filled the air as Anime Abouabid recalled the last conversation he had with his brother Ismail before his murder.

“He told me this year was going to be blessed for us,” said Abouabid. “He said he loved me and for me to be strong for him, be there for him. I’m going to begin his journey for him.”

Family and friends gathered at an Erie mosque to remember 20-year old Ismail Abouabid, still trying to grasp his death.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t get it through my head. It’s like when someone just stabs you in the back out of nowhere,” said Abouabid.

Ammar Niazey remembers getting the call during work about his friend.

“It actually broke me. You know what I mean. I literally cried over this. This is like my little brother. I grew up with him,” said Niazey.

Niazey says that Ismail was loved by everyone that knew him. He recalls the countless trips the pair would make exploring outside of Erie.

“We always went to Michigan because it’s like, a bigger place,” said Niazey. “We use to go there to eat Arabic food, enjoy life. You know what I mean?”

San Diego police say little is still known about Ismail’s death. According to witnesses, he was seen with three teenagers walking towards the area where he was found. Anime says he confident justice will be served.

“I want to tell you good luck with everything. It is between you and God. He is watching you and I will see you soon. I will see you very soon,” said Abouabid.

Tuesday, Anime will be heading out to get every detail surrounding his brother’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southcrest Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.