Friends and family gather to remember the life of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill

A shooting victim is laid to rest.

Friends and family joined together to remember the life of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill.

Gambill was shot as he walked with a 17-year-old family member on East 20th Street the night of Dec. 5.

As those close to the young man made their way into the funeral service to remember the 13-year-old at Second Baptist Church, many were wearing red to honor Gambill’s favorite color.

Erie Police say they are investing, and are still searching for multiple suspects. If you have any information you are urged to call police at (814) 870-1125.