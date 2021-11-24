Friends and family honor retired Corry police officer after fatal weekend hunting accident

The life of a retired Corry police officer is being celebrated after he was shot and killed in a hunting accident on November 20th.

Community members are mourning the loss of 64-year old Gary Hunt. Hunt was shot and killed in State Game Lands in Warren County.

Hunt served the community for more than 25 years as a Corry Police officer, retiring in February 2020.

On November 20th, Hunt and a family member were hunting for bears in Columbus Township when Hunt was accidentally shot by the family member.

Friends and family attending the funeral at Corry First United Methodist Church say Hunt will be missed.

“We’re all saddened and disappointed and still in a state of shock,” said Bruce Burr, Friend of Gary Hunt.

“He knew everybody. He’d go downtown when we had our first Friday. Gary walks downtown and he gets to know all the people that are down thee, the shop owners. It’s just his personality to do that. In all honesty, he’s the only one who does that.” said Jill Burr, Friend of Gary Hunt.

Friends and family emphasizing Hunt was a spiritual person who was very involved at Corry First United Methodist Church.

