Friends and family to gather tonight to remember Eugene Toran

Friends and family members are expected to gather tonight to remember the life of Eugene Toran, a local community leader and civil rights advocate.

Toran passed away at the age of 86 while living with family members in Durham, North Carolina.

He became a local celebrity as a Golden Glove Boxer and later founded the Miss Tawny Pageant to teach pride and self worth to young women of color.

A wake is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Greater Calvary Full Gospel Church.

Funeral services are planned for Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.