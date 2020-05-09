Friends, family and local fire department hold birthday celebration parade for 96-year-old

Belle Valley Fire Department paid a special visit to Judge Tate’s house to celebrate his upcoming birthday. Tate will be turning 96.

Fire trucks, as well as friends and family members in cars, drove past Tate’s house in a parade celebration.

Judge Tate, the owner of Judge’s Corner Soul Food Restaurant, is a well known figure in the Erie community.

His son said that Tate worked for General Electric when he first moved to Erie many years ago.

“Seventy two years of being a citizen in Erie Pennsylvania. He came up from Mississippi to find a better life him and his brothers,” said Robert Tate, Son of Judge Tate.

The Tate family grew in Erie over those seventy plus years. The family was grateful that so many members of the community came out to celebrate Judge Tate’s birthday.