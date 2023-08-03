It was a great night to get out and enjoy some time with friends, including four-legged friends.

“Yappy” Hour to benefit the ANNA Shelter was held at the Brewerie at Union Station Thursday evening.

The proceeds raised benefit the shelter in their mission of rehabilitating and finding new homes for animals.

The pet-friendly event included dogs available for adoption. This was the third Yappy Hour of the summer with the first two having very paw-sitive results.

“They went really well for us. It’s always a good crowd. Everybody is very giving. Everybody’s very giving and we just love being out here,” said Tiffany Hostettler of the ANNA Shelter.

There are two more “Yappy” Hours scheduled for this summer.