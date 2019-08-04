Friendship Baptist Church hosting Unity Day

Community members gathered together today for the 10th annual “Unity Day” in downtown Erie.

The event held by the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites visitors down to enjoy a free barbecue, live music and games. The event also helps people unite as a community and connect with one another.

Several local businesses were also in attendance including the Allegheny Health Network and the American Heart Association.

“We shut the streets down and try to encourage the kids in the neighborhood and their parents to come around and just get involved in some good clean fun.” said Bishop Danny Stanton of the Friendship Baptist Church.

Worship at the Friendship Baptist Church will take place outside tomorrow. It starts at 11:00am.