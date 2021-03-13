Frigid Frolic Bike Ride provides brand new bicycles to children

One man’s big heart is putting big smiles on the faces of underprivileged kids.

Thirty children got brand new bicycles today over in Franklin.

The Frigid Frolic Bike Ride started nine years ago as a way of getting people active on the first day of the new year and to collect warm clothes and donations for local shelters.

This year it was relocated to Franklin and they were able to raise over $3,300 which was enough money to buy 30 bikes.

The foundation Youth Alternatives pre-selected the children receiving the bicycles.

“They are so excited. Some of them are in disbelief that they are getting new bikes. Others were telling me they can’t wait to get home and it’s just been really cool,” said Eric Webber from Frigid Frolic.