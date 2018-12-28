Frigid Frolic bike ride to be held New Years Day at Presque Isle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The weather may be a little chilly, but that doesn't mean it's too cold for a bike ride around Presque Isle.

For the seventh year in a row, you're invited to kick off the new year with a lap around the peninsula. You can ride your bicycle or feel free to walk, run, or cross country ski, if Mother Nature cooperates.

It's a 'Frigid Frolic,' for a good cause. Cyclists are asked to donate hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, coats, or travel-size toiletries.

Donations go to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and Community Shelter Services.

Eric Webber of Lake Erie Cyclepaths tells us, "It's just a fun thing to do on New Year's Day and... it gives back to the community."

The seventh annual Frigid Frolic Bike ride is New Year's Day at Presque Isle at 10am. Everyone is welcome and it's completely free.