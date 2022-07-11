A local annual event kicked off Monday morning where free boat rides were given to people with disabilities.

Frolic on the Bay, sponsored by the Erie Yacht Club, provides people with physical and cognitive disabilities or those in disadvantaged situations with boat rides on Erie’s Bayfront.

A picnic lunch was provided following the boat rides with entertainment from representatives from Erie Clowns and therapy dogs.

The co-chair for Frolic on the Bay said the turnout has been fantastic this year and told us what it meant for them to do this for the community.

“We start planning months in advance just for the satisfaction of seeing the excitement on the faces of these people and their chaperones. It’s something that people put on their calendar every year,” said Kathleen Dailey, Co-Chair of Erie Yacht Club Frolic on the Bay.

Dailey said it is a team effort to host this event and they are pleased to do so every year.