Frontier Lumber on E. 5th St. catches fire

Erie firefighters made quick work of a smoky blaze at a lumber yard on Thursday.

The fire at Frontier Lumber’s E. 5th St. location was reported just after 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the first units reported smoke coming from the back of the building.

Bu the fire was reported to be under control in less than 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently, there is no information on what may have started the fire.

