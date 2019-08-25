Frontier Park hosts annual fundraiser “Arbor-Eat-Em”

You couldn’t have asked for a better night for the annual “Arbor-Eat-Em” in Frontier Park.

The 9th annual Party in the Park is put on by LEAF and is a party filled with delicious food, fun, entertainment, and even artwork. This is the only fundraiser the group holds and proceeds are used to continue to expand its educational and programming and to enhance and maintain the beauty of Frontier Park.

“We want to thank all our supporters for coming out and helping us with this event to make it a success,” said Vern Peterson, Executive Director of the Lake Erie Arboretum