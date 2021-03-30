The Frontier Park slides have finally arrived after four years in the planning stages.

Three different slides are being installed on a steep grade to the west of the park playground.

The parts were delivered to Frontier Park last Friday.

Local Developer Rick Griffith had the idea for the slides and led the way with fundraising, so the attraction will be called “The Griff.”

The cost of the project was $470,000 and was paid for with grants and donations.

We worked with city engineers and Public Works Department to make sure that we have a safe design, and we’re just excited and looking forward to having this project complete,” said Vern Peterson, Executive Director of LEAF.

The completion of the project is expected to finish sometime in early June.