Frontier Park slides to open to the public soon

After several delays, the new metal slides at Frontier Park should be open to the public soon.

The slides have been up for than three months, but the delay is to open them centers on safety concerns.

Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park officials said that they’re working on some last minute safety certifications.

This includes a proposal to add security fencing at both the top and bottom of the slides.

“The city is reviewing our engineering documents for both the slide and arch and as soon as that is both complete and approved, then we will be able to project to the public,” said Vernon Peterson, Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park.

Vernon hopes to have the slides open to the public within the next couple of weeks.

