Due to safety reasons, the slides at Frontier Park have been shut down.

The giant slides opened in October of 2021, but in less than a year they are now closed after several people claimed they have been injured.

Some of the injured individuals are stating that they could file lawsuits against the city.

An insurance company was expected to investigate the slides on Friday to see what, if any, modifications are needed for the slides to reopen.

“Last Friday on August 19, we had gotten notification from the city’s general liability insurance carrier travelers that there was a handful of notices of intent on potential injuries that occurred at the slides at Frontier Park. So we proactively closed down the slides,” said A.J. Antolik, Assistant Director of Public Works.

It is currently unclear as to when the slides will reopen.