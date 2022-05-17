(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Frost is in the forecast for the evening of May 17 into May 18.

Areas along and south of Interstate 90 have the potential for frost overnight. Temperatures will be near freezing at ground level. Those temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

In Erie and Crawford counties, areas east of Interstate 79 have the greatest threat of frost.

“But better safe than sorry for all areas south of the lakeshore tonight,” said JET24/YourErie.com meteorologist Tom Atkins.

Find the complete forecast online at yourerie.com/weather.



