NCAA Frozen Four tournament continuing at Erie Insurance Arena

The NCAA Frozen Four women’s hockey tournament continues Thursday night at Erie Insurance Arena. While many are glad it got the green light, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the whole experience.

This is the first major sporting event at the arena since the COVID-19 pandemic began a year ago.

Jerry Bizal’s daughter plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He says he is glad the tournament was able to happen this year, even though it has a very different feeling.

“You would like to have this place packed, right? That is the whole thing. We are just happy to be here as parents and limited fans and be able to experience this opportunity.” Bizal said.

Erie resident Kasey Tobin says it’s exciting to be able to see live sports again, even if it’s not the same as past years.

“It won’t be the same. There is not as many people and it could lack some of its luster.” Tobin said. Tobin says at least things are starting to get back to normal.

“It’s different for sure but I guess at this point it has been a year. I’ll take what I can get and be responsible about it and get to watch.” Tobin said.

Despite all the negatives, John Oliver with VisitErie says there is still some positive news to the whole situation.

He says with the decrease of mitigation with indoor events, it has allowed them to open up and sell tickets. Oliver says he thought they might not be able to have any fans for the event.

“So, we are excited that we are beginning to see that process and I believe as we see the decline in cases, we will be able to see more fans allowed into indoor facilities.” Oliver said.

The Frozen Four continues through the March 20th.