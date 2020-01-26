Frozen Jr. debuts at Erie Playhouse

One of the most popular musicals debuted at the Erie Playhouse.

Frozen, Jr. features all of the memorable songs from the animated film. The play is based off of the 2018 Broadway Musical.

The show also features effects like magical costume changes, snow and fog. The cast includes 75 kids ages five to eighteen.

20 of the cast were making their debuts on the stage.

“Its something really really great to see these kids where they begin at the beginning of the rehearsal process to the confidence that they gain at the end of the rehearsal process to get to show their families what they have done on stage is wonderful.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner.

The plan runs through Sunday, February 9th.