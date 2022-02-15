Fruit stand burned to the ground in Harborcreek Township

A fruit stand has been burned to the ground in Harborcreek Township.

The fire broke out in the 9100 block of East Lake Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. on February 15th.

According to the fire chief on scene, the fruit stand was fully involved upon arrival.

There were cars parked nearby the stand, but none of the vehicles were damaged by the flames.

No injuries were reported from this fire.

The cause remains under investigation.