Frustrations continue with unemployment claims

More than a million unemployment claims have been filed across the commonwealth as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Here is how the local residents are coping with their unanswered questions.

Residents we spoke with tell us they’re getting anxious knowing that the state was prepared for this pandemic, but took no action to help quickly.

Frustration continues to grow for jobless residents across the commonwealth.

This coming after weeks of little to no answers from the state regarding unemployment claims.

“I keep hitting submit, nothing ever happened it just sat there. So I called the help line, I sent an email to the help line and I’ve got nothing from them still nothing,” said Kim, Schubert, Titusville Resident.

We spoke to Schubert a week ago about the start of her tedious unemployment process and a week later she tells us that the state denied her unemployment claim because she didn’t meet the salary requirements.

“You have all these people working for you. You lay off all of those people knowing that all of these people are going to file for unemployment, yet you laid off all of these people because they were non-essential. We’re all essential,” said Schubert.

Others we spoke to say that the state needs to do more on their part to get this resolved in a timely manner.

Frustrations are growing for Tyler Pelton, a truck driver who hasn’t received any information about what he’ll be receiving for unemployment.

“Their held to a certain amount of accountability and I think that it needs to be expected of them. I think we need to hold them accountable in the sense that maybe their patients stops,” said Pelton.

In a recent statement Representative Ryan Bizzarro quoted the following:

“For those filing unemployment claims the week of March 29th or later, most answers we are receiving from Harrisburg is that the claims are delayed but but processing,” said Bizzarro.

Bizzarro added that they are still waiting for self employed, independent contractors and gig employees to also file their claims.

Representative Bizzarro tells us that if you have applied for unemployment to add the number 888-313-7284 to your phone contacts as this is not a spam caller. You should be receiving one of these calls soon.

As of Monday, “Pennsylvanians looking for work can now find life-sustaining businesses that are hiring through a new online COVID-19 job portal the Department of Labor & Industry is launching today,” state lawmakers said in a statement.

To do so, go to: https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline/ . Then select the green “PA COVID-19 Jobs – Hiring Immediately” banner to see current job openings. Select “Apply Now” button for a listed position. This will take you to the employer’s direct website or email where you can apply directly with the employer and speed up the hiring process.