A Sugarcreek man, a fugitive from justice, is back in police custody.

Police in Shelton, Connecticut arrested 26-year-old Carl Roberts and charged him with being a fugitive from justice.

Roberts is charged with weapons of mass destruction, risking a catastrophe, and reckless endangering another person.

Police received a tip that Roberts was staying at a residents in Shelton, Connecticut and made the arrest.

He is now waiting for extradition back to Pennsylvania.