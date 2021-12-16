Fugitive from Missouri caught in Chautauqua County

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:

ELLERY, N.Y. — A woman wanted in Missouri was arrested in Chautauqua County on Thursday.

The arrest happened at 8 a.m. at a home on Mahanna Road in Ellery.

According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Brouk Jansen was wanted in Missouri for failing to appear in court, driving with a suspended/revoked license and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The report said the Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Mahanna Road residence and found Jansen on Thursday morning. She was arrested for being a fugitive of justice.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the deputies conducted an investigation and found Jansen had also allegedly stolen a vehicle, so Chautauqua County charged her locally for felony possession of stolen property (4th degree).

Jansen is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News