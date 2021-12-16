Fugitive from Missouri caught in Chautauqua County

ELLERY, N.Y. — A woman wanted in Missouri was arrested in Chautauqua County on Thursday.

The arrest happened at 8 a.m. at a home on Mahanna Road in Ellery.

According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Brouk Jansen was wanted in Missouri for failing to appear in court, driving with a suspended/revoked license and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The report said the Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a warrant check at the Mahanna Road residence and found Jansen on Thursday morning. She was arrested for being a fugitive of justice.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the deputies conducted an investigation and found Jansen had also allegedly stolen a vehicle, so Chautauqua County charged her locally for felony possession of stolen property (4th degree).

Jansen is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.