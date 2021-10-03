Fuhrman’s Apple Cider Festival & 125th Anniversary Celebration continues Sunday

One local business is holding its first big event since new owners took over.

Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider, Eatery in Summit Township is holding its first ever Apple Cider Festival & 125th Anniversary Celebration.

Staff says they’ve had a great turnout from the community.

The festival features live music, vendors and family friendly activities.

“Aside from the obvious great publicity that we get from it, I’ve heard more than a few times from people that have come in that this is their first time that they’ve been inside since we’ve had new ownership. So I think we’re opening a lot of eyes so people can see a really nice thing that we have going on,” said Keven Pratt, Luminary Distilling, Eatery, Fuhrman’s Cider.

The festivities continue Sunday with craft vendors, activities and live music until 2 p.m.

