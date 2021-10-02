Fuhrman’s Apple Cider Festival & 125th Anniversary Celebration underway on upper Peach Street

A local cider mill is celebrating 125 years of making apple cider.

Luminary Distilling, Eatery, Fuhrman’s Cider is celebrating the 125th year of Furhman’s Apple Cider with the Apple Cider Festival.

The festival is underway at the distillery and eatery’s upper Peach Street location, with local vendors, activities, and more.

Festivities will take place Saturday, Oct. 2nd with craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and live music from 1 to 8 p.m. On Oct. 3rd, craft vendors will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music from noon to 2 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

Fuhrman’s Cider Mill has been in operation since 1896, most recently under the ownership of

Joel Normand and Maria DiSanza, when they purchased Fuhrman’s Cider in 2020.

