Fuhrman’s begins pressing apples into cider, gears up for Apple Cider Festival & 125th Anniversary Celebration

An Erie tradition continues…Fuhrman’s Cider began pressing apples this week.

For 125 years, Fuhrman’s has made local apple cider each fall. This year, they began pressing apples on Sept. 11th and will continue to do so until the holiday season.

The new owners of Fuhrman’s and Luminary Distilling says they are happy to continue the tradition. Each press takes about two to three bins of apples, each bin weighing about 800 pounds.

One owner says this yields about 150 gallons of apple cider.

“Nothing worthwhile is ever easy. It’s work, but people’s smiles and the fact that they can get something familiar and something that’s [been] an institution for 125 years means a lot. We’re willing to put the work in to make people happy,” said Joel Normand, Co-Owner, Luminary Distilling, Fuhrman’s Cider.

Coming up in October, Luminary Distilling will host an Apple Cider Festival and 125th Anniversary Celebration featuring craft vendors, live music, food and drink specials, face painting, balloon animals, a vendor basket raffle, pumpkin decorating and of course, cider.

The festival will take place Oct. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music from 1-8 p.m. and again on Oct. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music from noon-2 p.m.

