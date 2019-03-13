Full list of candidates for Erie County’s May 21st elections

The Erie County Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith, has distributed the final lists of candidates for the May 21st elections. The last day to register to vote or make any changes to your registration is April 22nd.

To register to vote online, click here.

The list of candidates are as follows:

Erie County Coroner

Lyell Cook – R

Erie County Controller

Kyle Foust – D

Mary Schaaf – R

Erie County Council (District 1)

Kim Clear – D

Charles Font – R

Veronica Rexford – D

Terry Scutella – D

Robert Yates – R

Erie County Council (District 3)

Fiore Leone – D

Mary Rennie – D

Freda Tepfer – D

Erie County Council (District 5)

Joseph Cancilla – R

Kyle Foust – D

Brian Shank – R

Erie County Council (District 7)

Rita Bishop – D

William Driver – D

Jason Gibbs – R

Ellen Schauerman – R

Clayton Schulze – R

Fredrick Wienecke – R

Erie County District Attorney

Jack Daneri – R

City of Erie Magisterial District Judge

Bill Cole – D

Sue Mack (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Chris MacKendrick (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Erie City Council

Vanessa Bellen – D

Ed Brzezinski – D

Jasmine Flores – D

Michael Keys – D

Christal Lepak – D

Shawn Lyons – R

Chuck Nelson – D

Davona Pacley – D

Tony Ratcliff – D

Antonio Stapp – D

Tom Staszewski – D

Melvin Witherspoon – D

Erie City School Directors (Erie City School Board)

Holly Bavers (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Howard Bibbs – D

Gwendolyn Cooley – D

Jennifer Dennehy – (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

John Harkins – D

Timothy Kuzma – R

Felix Lohital – D

Sumner Nichols – D

Kevin Pastewka (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Frank Petrunger, Jr. (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Lori Pickens – D

Rosemary Sheridan (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

John Steiner (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Erie City Treasurer

Casimir ‘Kaz’ Kwitowski – D

Borough Council (Albion)

William Altman – R

Jean Bright – R

Larry Bright – R

Gregory Hemmis – R

Rick Irvine – D

Laura Kemling – D

Stephanie Kramer – R

Scott Seaton – D (2 and 4 years)

James Vorse, Sr. – D (2 and 4 years)

Township Auditors (Amity)

Anne Majewski – D

Township Supervisors (Amity)

Darrell ‘Skip’ Kimmy – R

Township Auditors (Concord)

Emma Koeler – R

Sheila Weidner – R

Borough Auditors (Conneaut)

Pam Kennedy – D

Corry City Council

William Roche – R

Andrew Sproveri – R

Corry City School Directors (Corry City School Board)

Amanda Cox (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Doris Gernovich (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Mandi Johnson (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Loren Maker (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Corry City Treasurer

Donna Huffman – D

Borough Council (Cranesville)

Gary Gariepy – D

John Kaufman – D

Borough Council (Edinboro)

James Kiley, Sr. – D

Borough Auditors (Elgin)

Joni Beckerink – R (2 years)

Tamara Stoddard – R (6 years)

Borough Council (Elgin)

Clarence McCray – R

Robin Woodworth – D

Township Tax Collectors (Elk)

Shirley Bilek – D

Fairview School Directors (Fairview School Board)

Jonathan D’Silva (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Eric Hayes (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Bruce Kobal (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Pamela Liccardi (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

James Lyons (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

David Mahoney (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Tim Miller – R

Lori Petruso Sobin (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Brian Zentis – R

Township Auditors (Fairview)

John Dutkowski – No party listed

Tony Mitcho – R

Township Supervisors (Fairview)

Lawrence Biggi – R

Thomas Gido – R

David Gregory – R

Fort LeBoeuf School Directors (Fort LeBoeuf School Board)

Kim Edinger (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Jeremy Markham (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Robert Oberlander (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Michael Rose (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Karen Seggi (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Theodore Szall (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Joe Welch – D

Township Auditors (Fort LeBoeuf)

Lisa Glover – R (Fort LeBoeuf, running for 2, 4, and 6 years)

Jeffrey Malinowski – R

Township Supervisors (Fort LeBoeuf)

James Glover – R

Township Tax Collectors (Fort LeBoeuf)

Amy Kingen – R

Lacey Wise – R

Township Auditors (Franklin)

Gale Brugh – R

Township Supervisors (Franklin)

Denise Benedict – D

Mark Gennuso – R

Dennis Howard – R

Daniel Netzler – R

James Sachar – R

Robert Simonelli – R

General McLane School Directors (General McLane School Board)

Carrie Craw (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Shari Gould (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Linda King (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Andrew Schulze (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Timothy Wise (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Borough Council (Girard)

Dennis ‘Buzz’ McNally – R

Alfred Noble – R

Robert ‘Doc’ Orr – R

Girard School Directors (Girard School Board)

Richard Brown – R

Sean Dunn – R

Erma Ledbury Jones (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Joseph Meka – R

Melissa Smith (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Township Auditors (Girard)

Michelle Barnes – D

Township Supervisors (Girard)

Lindy Platz – D

Township Auditors (Greene)

Joseph Kaliskewski – D

Vincent Kennerknecht – D

Township Supervisors (Greene)

Natalie Zimmer – D

Township Supervisors (Greenfield)

Kevin Bartlett – R

Vincent Kloss – D

Harbor Creek School Directors (Harbor Creek School Board)

Diana Bool (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Terri Brink (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Bryan Fife (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Thomas Fortin (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Curt Smith (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

John Timmers (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Township Auditors (Harborcreek)

Bob Beaument – D

Township Supervisors (Harborcreek)

Connie Cruz – D

Ronald Manna – No party listed

Lynda Meyer – D

Steve Oler – R

Curt Smith – D

Timothy Sonney – R

Bob Troutner – D

Iroquois School Directors (Iroquois School Board)

Julie Abele (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Wade King (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Amber Miller (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Richard Ragen (Running under Democratic and Republican ticket)

Jennifer Sheldon (Party not listed)

Borough Council (Lake City)

Gabriel Baldwin – R

Ginger Cinti – R

Raymond Fisher – R

Mary Gollmer – R

Jeffrey Markham – R

Paul Nervo – R

Michele Sliker – R

Township Commissioners (Lawrence Park District)

Janet Cabaday – R (Running for 2 and 4 years)

Eric Gecardine – R

Michael Mussett – R

Frank Mussett – R

Borough Council (McKean)

Eric Morgan – D

Delores Oblinski – D

James Williams, Jr. – R

Township Auditors (McKean)

Patty Almeda – D

Township Supervisors (McKean)

Barbara Craig – R

Janice Dennis – D

Borough Council (Mill Village)

Edward Falconer – D

Alicia Glover-Peters – R

Shannon Nye – R

Millcreek School Directors (Millcreek School Board)

Louis Aliota (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years))

Jason Dean (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years))

J. Michael Lindner (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years))

James Lindstrom (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years))

Janine McClintic (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years)

Karen Moraitan (Running under Democratic ticket and Republican ticket (both 2 years))

Thomas Murabito (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket – 4 years)

Shirley Winschel (Running under Democratic ticket (2 and 4 years) and Republican ticket (2 and 4 years))

Township Auditors (Millcreek)

Kevin McCabe – D

Township Supervisors (Millcreek)

John Groh – D

Daniel Ouellet – No party listed

Borough Council (North East)

Bill Beardsley – D

Denise McCumber – D

Jeff Morealli – D

Mike Satterthwate – D

North East School Directors (North East School Board)

Sally Abata (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Paul Behnken (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Erin Jones (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Eric Riedel (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Alene Rohde (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Michael Rowe (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Leslie Soltis (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

George Sucha (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Jim Wargo (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Township Auditors (North East)

Julie Reynolds – R

Township Supervisors (North East)

Fredrick Fritzer Shunk – R

Northwestern School Directors (Northwestern School Board)

Kristy Bolte (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Shelly Rea-Price (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Sam Ring – R

Borough Council (Platea)

Stan Freeland – R

William Kuhn – R

Township Supervisors (Springfield)

Luke Weldon – R

Township Auditors (Summit)

Joseph Kuzma – D

Township Supervisors (Summit)

Jack Lee, Jr. – D

Michael Pace – R

Township Supervisors (Union)

Earl Brown – D

Union City School Directors (Union City School Board)

Blain Blakeslee (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Brian Greger (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Barbara Miller (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

George Trauner (Running under Democratic and Republican tickets)

Township Supervisors (Venango)

Gary Brown – R

Dean Curtis – No party listed

Jeff Nelson – R

Al Turner – D

Township Council (Washington District)

Mary Jo Campbell – D

Lydia Laythe – D

Stephen Renick – R

David Wallace – D

Borough Council (Waterford)

Timothy Laflamme – R

Holly Noble – D

Beth Zimmerly-Werdon – D

Township Auditors (Waterford)

Kristen Eliason – R

Township Supervisors (Wayne)

Mark Labowski – R

Wattsburg Area School Directors (Wattsburg School Board)