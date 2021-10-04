Full power to be restored to several buildings affected by underground fire

Full power will soon be back on for several buildings that were affected by the underground fire last week.

According to a representative at Penelec, Todd Meyers, the power should be back in full for the Verizon, Renaissance Centre Building, and Big Bar sometime in the early evening.

Meyers said that crews have been working day and night to restore the full power to those impacted by the outage that was caused by the underground fire.

